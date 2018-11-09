× Backstreet’s back, alright! Backstreet Boys to headline 96.5 All Star Christmas

UNCASVILLE — Everybody, rock your body, ’cause Backstreet’s back!

The Backstreet Boys are announcing their biggest arena tour in 18 years! Along with the tour, they are releasing a new album called DNA which will be out on January 25th!

They headline the 96-5 All Star Christmas Friday Dec 14 at MOHEGAN SUN ARENA with Gavin DeGraw and AJR.

Tickets will go on sale for the Mohegan Sun date on Monday November 12th at ticketmaster.com

“When this group started 26 years ago – and through all the highs and lows of our career – we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” says Howie D.

“That’s what I love about this album,” adds Kevin Richardson. “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” says Brian Littrell. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”