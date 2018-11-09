× Branford police arrest suspect in motel stabbing

BRANFORD — Police arrested a suspect who they believe stabbed a woman in a local motel Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Motel 6, 320 East Main St. around 4:20 p.m., for a report of a woman stabbed in the neck. Police arrested the suspect as he was attempting to leave the parking lot of the motel.

John Ginnetti, 69, of Madison, was charged with Assault 1st degree and remains in police custody on a $500,000.

The woman was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she remains in stable condition.

The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with information may call Branford Police at 203-481-4241