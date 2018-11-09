Breezy and cold! The chilly weekend has begun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for one breezy day by the afternoon. With colder air moving in, we will be seeing temps taking a nosedive, and wind chills will be even worse. Temps in the low 40s, with wind chills in the 20s are expected.

Veteran's Day looks nice, but cold. Go ahead and find a service member to thank! Overall, skies should be sunny, with little wind.

By Tuesday, we will see another change, the cold air will be gone, and a coastal storm will move in. Thankfully, this storm is moving inland, which will limit the threat of frozen precip. On top of that - there isn't going to be a lot of cold air in place. On the back side of the storm, we will see another punch of dry air that will really make things feel chilly heading into Thursday and Friday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Breezy. Cold. Wind chill 20s. Low near freezing.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny, cool. High: Low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cold rain, some heavy. High: 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 30s - near 40.

