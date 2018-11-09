Child battling cancer is granted dying wish – to escort mother down aisle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOW, Ohio - Weddings are a time of great joy but for one Stow family the celebration was bittersweet.

"He said, 'Well momma I would like to walk you down the aisle before I die,' and then I was like you know what, we're making it happen," said Taylore Woodard.

A rare cancer returned for a fourth time, only this time it spread across her 12-year-old son Keith Burkett's frail body. In home hospice care for weeks, Keith's family leaped at the chance to honor one of his final wishes.

Wednesday, a few days ahead of the scheduled wedding ceremony, Taylore and her husband Adam wed inside their living room with Keith in a wheelchair by their side.

"I would have never thought I would sit and beg God to take my child but I would rather him be with God then suffer the way he is, it's not fair," said Taylore through tears.

While the family knows they don't have much time left together, Taylore says she is praying for peace after so much pain and finds comfort knowing she gave and received a lifetime of love from her son, one of her most precious gifts.