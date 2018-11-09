× County official says reports of active shooter at school in North Carolina turn out to be malfunctioning water heater

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. — County official says reports of active shooter at school in North Carolina turn out to be malfunctioning water heater.

The report first came in as an active shooter situation.

Reports of a possible active shooter came in around 6:30 a.m. According to its website, school begins at 8:30 a.m.

Topsail High School is located near the coast in Hampstead, about 20 miles north of Wilmington. It has around 1,300 students enrolled.

In May, an 18-year-old student was found in the school’s parking lot with a large knife strapped to his leg and three other knives. A 16-year-old boy who authorities say armed himself with a semi-automatic rifle after hearing about that potential attack also was arrested.