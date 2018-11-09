Daytrippers: Old State House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- There is a place where you can take your time and re-live history, what they call the 360 Degrees of Democracy at the Old State House.

“People when they visit the Old State House really can learn about how citizens of the past made a difference in how are state is what it is today," said Rebecca Taber, Head of Public Programs.

“Probably the highlight of the building our legislative chamber‘s which have been restored to reflect the different areas of our building we served as the state capitol of Connecticut for over 80 years.”

The Old State House is also home to The Museum Of Natural And Other Curiosities and The Mortensen Gallery where you can find your way through some more recent changes in our city and state's history.