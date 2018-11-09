Heavy rain moves out; Clearer Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a rainy night, the worst is over. A few leftover showers are possible but the heavy rain is over.

Luckily it looks like the showers will end around daybreak Saturday! This will be followed by partly cloudy, blustery and colder conditions with highs in the 40s. There is a chance for a sprinkle or flurry in the afternoon but most will stay dry.

Sunday and Monday's weather will cooperate for Veterans Day Observances with chilly sun and highs in the low 40s.

Another rain storm returns Monday night into Tuesday. If the timing and temps are just right, some towns in northern CT could start as a brief mix/snow before changing to rain. 'Tis the season!

After that moves out, a chillier pattern will stick around for much of next week. High temperatures may only climb into the 30s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Low: 40s - 50.

SATURDAY: Rain ends around daybreak. Partly cloudy, breezy. Chance PM flurry. High: Upper 40s. Wind chill 30s.

VETERANS DAY: Sunny, cool. High: Low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cold rain, some heavy. High: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 30s - near 40.

