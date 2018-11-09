Foodie Friday: The River & Rail Cafe in Willington

Good food and family, that’s what The River & Rail in Willington is all about.

The cozy joint offers everything from traditional breakfast and lunch options to creative homemade dishes.

From the Griffinator Sandwich (roast pork belly, eggs, cheese, green apples and maple syrup) to the angry vegetarian (all fresh veggies plus jalapeños) there is something for everyone on this menu.

Patrick Ryan, who owns the hidden gem with his wife Katie, is the main man behind the grill and takes pride in every dish.

“Everything is made from scratch and to order,” smiled Ryan. “Nothing comes out of a can and that’s important to people either coming once or over and over again.”

The Ryan’s have 5 kids which is a big reason this hot spot is so welcoming. Family is a big part of the fabric of the restaurant. In fact, some of the menu items are named after the kids or other family members, including grandma.

“Such a great hometown feel, super friendly service and the food Is generous with great fresh flavor,” wrote Valerie R. in an online review. “So great to have this business in our Town!”