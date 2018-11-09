Lhota quits as chairman of NY’s MTA; Ferrer takes over

NEW YORK — Joe Lhota has resigned as chairman of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that MTA Vice Chairman Fernando Ferrer is now the acting chairman.

Lhota, who’s 64, was appointed chairman last year amid increasing problems on the city’s aging subway system.

Cuomo says Lhota has stabilized the system, appointed a new leadership structure to overhaul the MTA and “led with a steady hand during some of the agency’s most challenging moments.”

Lhota notes that he volunteered for the position.

He says that in September, the number of train delays fell to the lowest point since February 2016.

But he acknowledges that there’s “still a long way to go.”

