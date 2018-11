Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One Connecticut teen was granted his wish to go to Italy!

Jacob Ilama, 15, was diagnosed with lymphoma last year and was in and out of the hospital for half of his freshman year of high school

Orange-based energy company Avangrid got involved, raising more than $5,000 for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Avangrid and their charitable foundation matched that money -- giving Make-A-Wish Connecticut $11,000 to send Jacob and his family to Italy!