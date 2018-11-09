Manchester Road Race, American Red Cross, gear up for another big blood drive

MANCHESTER — People aren’t only just running the Manchester Road Race, they’ll be running to donate blood as well.

The Red Cross is an important arm of the Manchester Road Race, because it’s all about giving back.

One of the amazing things about the Red Cross is if you donate locally, it usually stays local!

The blood drive is the day after the Manchester Road Race, November 23rd from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The drive will be at Manchester High School, and you can enter through the back of the school.

While walk-ins will be accepted, they encourage you to contact the Red Cross to make appointments in advance.

Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit the Red Cross website to make an appointment.

Remember not to donate blood within 56 days of the race in order to be eligible.

All donors will receive a complimentary race T-shirt.

The Manchester Road Race Blood Drive is the largest blood drive in the state. Learn more about the blood drive here.