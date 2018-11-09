× Police: New Haven woman arrested, charged after physically assaulting teen

HAMDEN — Hamden Police say they have arrested 40-year-old Marquita Mcelya following an assault that happened on a transit bus in September.

Police say the assault happened September 22nd on a CT Transit bus in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Putnam Avenue.

An unidentified 16-year-ld Hamden resident said she entered the bus when a passenger, Mceyla, immediately began provoking her.

According to the teen, Mcyela made demeaning comments to her, then attacked her. The teen said that Mcyela threw a cup of soda at her then ‘struck her an unknown amount of times with closed fist punches’. The teen further explained that Mceyla bit her on the forearm. The teen sustained injuries to her neck, face, and arm. She was taken by a family member to get medical treatment.

The investigation soon led police to Mceyla. Mceyla is charged with assault, risk of injury to a minor, and disorderly conduct. She was detained on $20,000 and was seen in Meriden Court Friday.