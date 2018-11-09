× Torrington man sentenced in drowning death of 15-month-old

TORRINGTON — A man has been sentenced in the June 2017 death of a 15-month-old baby boy.

Alex Ciccarelli-Rosa was sentenced to 18 years in jail suspended after 8 years, for a total of 10 years in prison. He was also sentenced to five years probation.

Police said the incident happened on June 6 in a second-floor apartment at 420 South Main Street. Police said that at just before 11 a.m., Litchfield County Dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying that her child, Evan Standish, was unconscious and needed help there.

Police said the mother came home when she found the baby found unresponsive in the bathtub. Police said Ciccarelli-Rosa, 27, was in charge of the child during the time of the incident. Police said Ciccarelli-Rosa left the child alone in the bathtub.

The Medical Examiner’s office ruled the incident a homicide, listing the cause of death as submersion in a bathtub with blunt injuries to the head and acute alcohol intoxication.