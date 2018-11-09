Torrington man sentenced in drowning death of 15-month-old

Credit: Bruno Matarazzo Jr. / Republican-American

TORRINGTON — A man has been sentenced in the June 2017 death of a 15-month-old baby boy.

Alex Ciccarelli-Rosa was sentenced to 18 years in jail suspended after 8 years, for a total of 10 years in prison.  He was also sentenced to five years probation.

Police said the incident happened on June 6 in a second-floor apartment at 420 South Main Street. Police said that at just before 11 a.m., Litchfield County Dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying that her child, Evan Standish, was unconscious and needed help there.

Evan Standish – Credit: Republican-American

Police said the mother came home when she found the baby found  unresponsive in the bathtub. Police said Ciccarelli-Rosa, 27, was in charge of the child during the time of the incident. Police said  Ciccarelli-Rosa left the child alone in the bathtub.

The Medical Examiner’s office ruled the incident a homicide, listing the cause of death as submersion in a bathtub with blunt injuries to the head and acute alcohol intoxication.