WEST HARTFORD – MultipleĀ lanes on I-84 East were shut down for an accident that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near exit 43. Traffic was tied up for over an hour, but by 8:30 the accident had been cleared and all lanes reopened.

No word yet on injuries or the cause of the multi-vehicle crash.

Motor Vehicle Accident – HARTFORD #I84 West 0.15 miles beyond Exit 46 (WEST BOULEVARD) at 11/10/2018 7:41:22 AM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) November 10, 2018

Another crash was slowing down traffic on I-84 in Plainville near exit 33. That accident was cleared about 8 a.m.