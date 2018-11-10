5 injured after bus carrying Princeton students crashes into building in West Haven

WEST HAVEN – Police say that a Coach USA bus has crashed into a building on Campbell Avenue in West Haven, and five people have been injured.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. Saturday. The bus was carrying students from Princeton University to Yale for a football game. The crash is believed to have happened from a brake failure.

Four of the injured are Princeton students, and fifth is the bus driver. It’s unknown how many students were on the bus during time of the crash. Students are being medically evaluated on scene.

Patients had to be extricated from the bus to be transported to area hospitals. The building at 805 Campbell Avenue houses the Anderson Glass Company, and is at the base of the ramp for Exit 43 off of I-95. Campbell Avenue is closed to traffic. No one from Anderson Glass was injured.

