× Crash kills Waterbury man, shuts down Route 69 in Prospect

PROSPECT – A single-car crash on Route 69 Saturday afternoon killed the driver, but left the passenger with only minor injuries.

State Police from Troop I in Bethany responded to Route 69 (Waterbury Rd.) and Greenwood Drive in Prospect about 4:15 on Saturday. They found a GMC Sierra pickup truck that had veered onto the right shoulder and smashed into a telephone pole, then rolled on its side. The 22 year old driver, Donovan Nelson of Waterbury, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital but died from his injuries. His passenger was also transported to St. Mary’s but only suffered minor injuries.

Route 69 was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated and wreckage removed.

Anyone with any information about the crash should contact Trooper Hart at 203-393-4200.

