Heavy Rain Tuesday, Possible Snow late week

A chilly Veteran's Day is on tap today, with highs not getting out of the 40s. Wind chill will not be an issue today thankfully. We have a persistent northwest flow across the region thanks to an upper-level low that is departing the area. It was responsible for quite a bit of lake-effect snow across New York this morning. Surface high pressure will dominate the weather through the next couple of days. We will get some slight warming as the core of the high moves past on Monday, giving way to a coastal storm that will provide a significant amount of rainfall to the area.

Models bring this coastal storm in during the early morning hours on Tuesday. This will mean a pouring rain in time for the morning commute. Thankfully, cloud cover from the night before as well as warmer air advecting northward into the state will keep temps above freezing, taking away any chance for frozen precipitation (save for extreme northwest CT near the Berkshires). The storm should wrap up by the afternoon, leaving some showers and clouds in its wake.

High pressure will build in, bringing down colder air from Canada through Thursday. Unfortunately, this is in bad timing with another coastal storm that is now forecast to form hot on the heels of the last storm. This will (currently) mean the potential for the first accumulating snowfall of the season (based on current guidance. Thankfully, forecasts show the shoreline missing out on snow, in favor of rain.

A FEW WILDCARDS....

The latter part of the week is not well forecast. As of Saturday morning, no model forecasted this storm. As of Sunday, both global models - the GFS and the Euro - now forecast this storm with potentially accumulating snowfall for the state. While there is good agreement on storm track, the timing of the storm is an issue, and the fact that this flip occurred in the models means there is little continuity of forecasts to draw confidence upon. On top of all that - the forecast is still some 6 days out, and it is quite common for forecast confidence to be significantly lower at those timeframes. Bottom line - it's something to keep an eye on.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Cold Sunshine. High: 40s

MONDAY: Sunny. Increasing Clouds late. High: Upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Heavy Rain. Tapering by afternoon. High: 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold Sunshine. High: 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start, then increasing clouds, and rain/snow showers developing. High:40s.

FRIDAY: Rain/Snow, becoming all rain by afternoon. High: 40s.

