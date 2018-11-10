Local veteran and wife open CYCLEBAR cycling studio location in Canton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON -- As Veterans Day draws near, FOX61 has been committed to honoring the men and women in our armed forces serving at home and around the globe. On Friday, FOX61's Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell visited a local veteran business owner in Canton.

Kevin and Liz Anderson opened the Canton location of CYCLEBAR in September 2018. Kevin is a retired colonel with the United States Marine Corps and retired Connecticut State Trooper.

Keith and Margaux stopped by the establishment to talk to him about transitioning into this new career path.

CYCLEBAR was founded by brother and sister, Bill Pryor and Alex Klemmer, in 2004, when they decided to create one of the first independent cycling studios in the country in their Boston neighborhood.