One person seriously injured after being stabbed in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Police are investigating a serious stabbing that happened in New Britain Saturday afternoon.

Police said the stabbing happened on Dwight Street around 3:30 p.m.

One person has suffered serious injuries due to the stabbing. The events leading up to the incident remain unclear.

While police were on scene investigating the stabbing, a house fire broke out. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire.

2nd alarm fire at 34 Dwight st. Companies on scene working. — Raul Ortiz (@NB_FireChief) November 11, 2018

