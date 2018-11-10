One person seriously injured after being stabbed in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN — Police are investigating a serious stabbing that happened in New Britain Saturday afternoon.
Police said the stabbing happened on Dwight Street around 3:30 p.m.
One person has suffered serious injuries due to the stabbing. The events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
While police were on scene investigating the stabbing, a house fire broke out. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire.
Stay with FOX61 News as the story develops.
41.661210 -72.779542