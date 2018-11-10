× Pedestrian hit, killed overnight in West Haven

WEST HAVEN – One pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in downtown West Haven overnight.

Police say that shortly after 11 p.m., they were called to Elm Street near Second Ave for the crash. They say their initial investigation indicates that a Dodge sedan was traveling east on Elm Street near Campbell Ave when it struck a pedestrian. The vehicle continued east on Elm before pulling into a parking lot near 2nd Avenue.

The unidentified female pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The West Haven Police Departments Major Accident Squad (M.A.S.) was called in to complete the investigation. They are not releasing the driver’s name at this point in the investigation.

West Haven police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call our traffic division at 203-937-3925