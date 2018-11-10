Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy announces he’s cancer free

BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 20: Longtime NESN broadcaster and former Boston Red Sox second baseball Jerry Remy talks during a ceremony honoring his thirty years in the broadcast booth before a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on August 20, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Good news for the “RemDawg!”

Longtime Boston Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy announced on Twitter today he had his first scan since going through cancer treatment.

Remy tweeted the scan was “highly successful” and he is “cancer free for now and hopefully forever.”

The 65-year-old former Red Sox second baseman announced he had been diagnosed again with cancer in August during the MLB season.  He took a leave from the NESN broadcast team to focus on his cancer treatment.

Longtime Red Sox analyst for NESN Jerry Remy greets the crowd at Fenway Park gathered for the team’s World Series championship celebration. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Remy was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008, relapsed in 2013 and again twice in 2017.

He was a part of the celebrations at Fenway Park in October to celebrate the Red Sox World Series championship victory. Remy gave an update on his condition, and thanked the fans for their support during his battle.

