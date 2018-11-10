× Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy announces he’s cancer free

BOSTON — Good news for the “RemDawg!”

Longtime Boston Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy announced on Twitter today he had his first scan since going through cancer treatment.

Remy tweeted the scan was “highly successful” and he is “cancer free for now and hopefully forever.”

Friday was a very good day for me. Had my first scan since going through treatments. Highly successful. Cancer free for now and hopefully forever. So pleased !!!! — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) November 10, 2018

The 65-year-old former Red Sox second baseman announced he had been diagnosed again with cancer in August during the MLB season. He took a leave from the NESN broadcast team to focus on his cancer treatment.

Remy was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008, relapsed in 2013 and again twice in 2017.

He was a part of the celebrations at Fenway Park in October to celebrate the Red Sox World Series championship victory. Remy gave an update on his condition, and thanked the fans for their support during his battle.