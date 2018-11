× Serious crash shuts down road in Prospect

PROSPECT – A serious accident shut down a road in Prospect Saturday afternoon.

Police said that they responded to Route 69 and Greenwood Drive after receiving calls of a serious accident involvingĀ one car.

The driver of the car was taken from the accident to the local area hospital to be evaluated. The area has been shut down as police investigate the scene.

#CTtraffic Route 69 and Greenwood Drive in the town of Prospect is closed for a serious injury motor vehicle accident. Use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 10, 2018