Third annual Jogging for Jennifer pasta dinner held in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — Over $1,500 were raised at the Jogging for Jennifer pasta dinner Saturday night.

The event was held at Post 574-Plainville VFW, where over 150 people met, ate, and raffled to raise awareness for stroke education and helping families that suffered tragedies.

There were delicious appetizers, salad and pasta from Viron Rondo Osteria, along with desserts.

All proceeds will go to Jogging For Jennifer, which supports the National Stroke Association and Mary’s Place.

Jogging for Jennifer was founded by Salvatore Vernali of Southington, who lost his wife Jennifer D’Ambrosio Vernali to a rare stroke on their wedding anniversary five years ago. Jennifer was 36 years old.