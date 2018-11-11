× 1 person dead, 2 others injured in two car collision in East Lyme

EAST LYME — One person is dead and two others were injured following a two car collision Saturday.

Police said that they were dispatched around 11 p.m. on calls of a head on two car crash on Flanders Road. One of the drivers was declared dead at the scene. The other driver and a passenger were flown to Hartford Hospital by Lifestar.

The identity of the driver has not been released by police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash, to please contact them at 860-739-5900.