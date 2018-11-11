It’s a trip for a princess for one Berlin girl courtesy of Make-a-Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN -- A little girl from Berlin with a love for life has some new famous friends.

It’s thanks to a magical trip from Make-a-Wish Connecticut.

Lily Moore loves princesses…she can name all her favorites. But getting to this point has been a journey.

Her mom, Jayme Fralick said, "When she was born, she was a healthy baby by all circumstances, but she progressed to a point where there were some suspicion that there is something going on. "

That something was problems with her liver – and saving her life meant a donation from mom.

Dr. Pamela Valentino, Transplant Doctor, said, "It is a beautiful thing when parents are able to donate for their children, it’s something we see a lot of."

After hearing about the family’s medical journey Make-A-Wish Connecticut knew it wanted to do something. The non-profit sent the family to Disney so this little girl could meet her idols.

Jayme said, "Her eyes were big, they were sparkly and she was a little shy a couple of times but only because she was meeting the Disney princesses especially Tinker Bell."

Matthew Moore, Lily’s Dad, said, "To see her with all the princesses and the characters from Cars, and all the Disney movies was great, it is what every parent every father wishes their child could see, the thing in real life."

And after few days in the park it was off to her other loves – meeting the animals at the San Diego Zoo. Matthew said, "She got to see turtles, and lions, and polar bears, and animals that she has always wanted to see, and that one box and that she got to see in real life."

And a trip to the beach.

"I went to the beach, I built a sand castle, and I went in the water," said Lily.

Experiences that for some may seem ordinary – but to Lily and her family meant the world.

Jayme said, "So much of her life was isolated and we got to go on a family vacation."

These days Lily is happy, healthy and enjoying life in preschool.