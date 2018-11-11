Mothers United Against Violence to celebrate 15 Years of Community Service with a fundraiser dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Mothers United Against Violence is celebrating its 15 Years of Community Service with a fundraiser Dinner--themed "Empowering Ourselves by Releasing the Power Within”.

The organization aims to be a faith-based voice of hope bringing families spiritual support and advocating for justice during tough times.

“People in our community were dying and we didn’t have a voice. And we decided to organize a group of mothers along with myself lets have a voice, lets talk so people can understand what it is that we are facing in the urban community,” Rev. Henry Brown said.

The dinner will be held Thursday November 15th at the Hilton Hartford Hotel.