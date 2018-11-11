× Silver Alert issued for Maine man who could be in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man from Maine who could be missing in Connecticut.

Police said that Robert Wetherbee left his home in Maine to come to North Windham, CT, but never arrived.

Wetherbee, 76 years-old, is believed to be operating a 2012 Ford F-150 blue pickup truck with a Maine license plate that reads 6924TD.

He is a white man, 6’1″, weighs 180 lbs and has blue eyes.

If you see him, please call Connecticut State Police Troop K at 860-465-5400.