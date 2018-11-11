× SNL comedian Pete Davidson apologizes over controversial jokes aimed at former Navy SEAL

NEW YORK — SNL actor Pete Davidson apologized Saturday night to Congressmen-elect Dan Crenshaw after receiving severe backlash for making light of the former Navy SEAL’s injury.

Davidson formally apologized to Texas Congressmen-elect Crenshaw during the “Weekend Update” segment of the showing, calling the whole thing a mistake. Crenshaw even took a few humorous cracks at the SNL comedian before changing his tone to address how Americans can forgive one another. He encouraged viewers to approach veterans and tell them “never forget,” to show appreciation for their service.

The Saturday before, Davidson did a segment on making fun of political candidates before the elections. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie,” Davidson said of Crenshaw. “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever.”

Crenshaw lost his eye from an I.E.D. explosion while he was on a tour of duty in Afghanistan. During his military service, Crenshaw earned two Bronze Star Medals, the Purple Heart, and the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor.

Watch the full segment from Saturday here.