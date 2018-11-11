The Real Story – Dems take control of General Assembly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Democrats at the State Capitol are now in control of both chambers, expanding their majority in the House and breaking the tie in the Senate. We talk with outgoing State Rep. Tony Guerrera (D) Rocky Hill and former State Rep. Dan Carter (R) Bethel about the changes, the challenges and what the priorities should be, for the 2019 session of the General Assembly