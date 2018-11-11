Veterans Day in East Granby working on saving lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRANBY -- On Veterans Day in East Granby a local organization is working to prevent suicide among veterans. About 200 veterans came to East Granby Community Center for dinner and to listen to speakers from Resilience Grows Here, a veteran-focused mental health initiative of the Farmington Valley health district.

"We know suicide is a massive issue for our veterans particularly when we look at them returning home and trying to acclimate back into the community," said Justine Ginsberg, Resilience Grows Here, program director.

Ginsberg helped organize the event through Resilience Grows Here, and the town of East Granby, who invited veterans to spend the evening celebrating Veteran’s Day and their service to the nation.

"There’s a suicide issue with folks that return from battle and it affects them along with their families," said James Hayden, first selectman of East Granby.

The event will include veteran-focused presentations, and a special visit from Anzac, the program’s post-traumatic stress disorder therapy dog.

"Veterans Day to me is very important because we need to honor our fallen by taking care of those brothers and sisters in the arms that fought beside them," said Leesa Philippon, a veteran.

