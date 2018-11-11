Veterans organizations provide resources, fellowship

NEW HAVEN — The city of New Haven held its 2018 Veterans Day Ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony began with observing the “Bells Of Peace: A World War I Remembrance” on the front steps of City Hall.

The Bells of Peace, promoted by the United States World War I Centennial Commission, is a nationwide call for Americans and organizations to toll bells in their communities twenty-one times on Nov. 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. local time, to honor the 116,516 Americans who died in the Great War and to commemorate the centennial of the armistice ending World War One.

New Haven resident, Sound School teacher, and decorated Army engineer Charles M. Pickett served as the principal speaker. Pickett, who is the commander of the newly formed American Legion New Haven Post 210 and the quartermaster of the VFW New Haven Post 12150, will spoke about the Elm City in World War I and his grandfather and doughboy Lieutenant John F. Pickett Sr.

He visited the Fox 61 morning show before the ceremony and talked about the importance of having organizations that provide Veterans with a support system.

“Sometimes just having friends and having people that understand where you are coming from can smooth out a lot of issues before they become problems. So we are not going to change the world but we are going to change a few people’s lives just by hey this is the person you call at at West Haven VA,” SSgt. Charles Pickett said.