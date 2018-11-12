Connecticut Red Cross volunteers lend helping hands to wildfire victims in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- Connecticut volunteers are lending a helping hand to those impacted by the wildfires in California.

Wildfires have ripped through tens of thousands of acres, burning homes and whole neighborhoods down to ash. At least 31 people have died, and over 220 people are still missing.

Five volunteers have arrived in California, and have hit the ground running.

Volunteers are assisting in shelters and two Disaster Mental Health Service Associates are providing emotional support to those who have evacuated.

Red Cross officials say many California residents they’ve encountered are dealing with both the shock and trauma of this natural disaster.

“People just don’t know if their home is going to be there when they get back. If you stop think that for a minute or what that’s like -- that you’re lucky to be alive and have a place to go, but what does tomorrow look like? There is a lot of uncertainty,” says Stefanie Arcanelo, Chief Communications Officer for the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross says they could be deploying more volunteers in the coming days.

They tell FOX 61 they are tight on volunteers from responding to back to back emergencies from hurricanes, to the recent mass shooting in California, and now wildfires. If you’d like to donate or train to volunteer click here.