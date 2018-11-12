× Hartford Line trains to begin leaving earlier in the morning

Beginning today, the Hartford Line trains are scheduled to leave earlier which is good news for travelers.

The trains into New Haven will leave 15 minutes earlier which should help with the transfer for travelers headed into New York by 9 a.m.

So, starting today, trains will now leave Springfield at 5:15 a.m. and Hartford at 5:48 a.m.

There is also an added trip between Hartford and Springfield which starts today as well. That trip was made possible from a newly completed second track between Hartford and Windsor.

The Hartford Line opened during the summer and according to officials, the program is working and ridership is up.

The new schedule begins today.