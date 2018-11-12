× First-responder DNA an issue in lawsuit over Redding lawyer’s death

HARTFORD — The father of a Connecticut lawyer found shot to death in an overturned SUV is trying to obtain DNA samples from first responders as he seeks to disprove the police conclusion that his son killed himself.

Dr. Abraham Dabela has subpoenaed several Redding police officers and firefighters for DNA samples as part of a lawsuit against Redding police. He said he is trying to determine the source of unknown DNA found on the trigger of his son’s gun at the crash site.

Thirty-five-year-old Gugsa Abraham “Abe” Dabela was found dead in an overturned SUV near his Redding home in April 2014.

First responders are asking a federal magistrate judge in Hartford to reject the subpoenas. A court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.