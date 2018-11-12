FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: In-depth look of New Haven 911 dispatch center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- When most people think about 911 incidents and first responders, they think about cops, firefighters and EMT’s.

But in New Haven, there are unsung heroes behind the scenes keeping everyone safe. On September 23, 2017, it was a quiet, normal day for the 911 dispatchers in the Elm City.

And then, with a barrage of 911 calls, a domestic violence shooting would put call the dispatchers to duty.

New Haven Public Safety dispatchers got the 911 calls:

“Oh my God, it’s two people, husband and wife, they were fighting and screaming, and she was trying to close the door and he pulled out a gun on her and he’s still shooting. There is somebody shooting, it’s a shotgun, I don’t know if the man is killing the woman or not, you all need to get over here.”

The dispatcher Nikya Owen’s first job, was to make sure the ambulance and cops were on their way.

FOX61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley shares the exclusive story.