× Here’s how you can help those affected by the California wildfires

(CNN) — Three massive wildfires are burning across the state of California.

More than 300,000 people have evacuated. At least 31 people are dead.

Below are ways you can assist those affected or get help if you’re in need.

Transportation

Lyft is offering free rides to people in the areas. Dial 2-1-1 for assistance.

Communication

Let your family know you’re safe by using Facebook’s safety check for both counties.

AT&T is allowing unlimited talk, text and data access to all customers in Southern California.

Shelter

Airbnb hosts are providing free rooms in Ventura and Butte county until November 29.

The City of Rolling Hills Estates is accepting horses affected by the Woolsey fire.

The Humane Society of Ventura County is accepting dogs, cats, horses and other domesticated animals.

Donate

Organization are on the ground with food, water and other relief supplies. You can donate by clicking the link here