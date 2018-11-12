× Man wanted for allegedly striking another person with an ax handle at a Hamden gas station

HAMDEN — Police are looking for a man who allegedly struck another person with an ax handle following a dispute at a gas station Friday.

Hamden Police Department said they responded to Gulf Gas Station located at 1624 Dixwell Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police said an investigation showed that a 50-year-old victim was involved in a verbal dispute with another customer.

Police said the the customer became “very upset” when the victim was backing his motor vehicle near the gas pumps.

“The customer, described as a Hispanic male, 50’s, 5’5”, medium build, black curly hair, then removed an ax handle from his vehicle and struck the victim several times in the torso,” police said in a release.

Police said the suspect then fled from the scene in a silver minivan. Hamden Fire Rescue responded and provided medical assistance to the victim.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Robert O’Neill of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.