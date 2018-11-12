Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds late Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a chilly start to the day, with widespread frost and temperatures in the 20s out there. During the day, those temperatures will slowly warm into the mid/upper 40s. We'll have another quiet day with a decent amount of sunshine, but enjoy it for now because that changes tomorrow.

Rain will move in during the early morning hours on Tuesday, with a few downpours expected during the morning commute. At the onset of the rain, we may have just enough cool air in place to support some brief wintry mix before a changeover to all rain. Overall, we'll see that rain fall through the morning before tapering off in the early afternoon. There may even be some sunshine by the end of the day, but of course the sun goes down so early this time of year that any sunshine will be brief!

Quiet weather builds back in for Wednesday and Thursday, but it'll be chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s with a winter chill in the air. By late Thursday, a storm system approaches from our southwest, bringing us the chance for a period of snow before a changeover to rain. This one has a better chance to cause some slick roads, especially on Thursday evening and into the overnight hours. Confidence in these projections are low to moderate right now, as changeover situations depend on a number of factors (temperatures, timing, intensity of the storm, etc).

Regardless of what kind of wintry precipitation we deal with, the rain will take over and give us a wet day on Friday. Temperatures will stay cool, so this will be a chilly rainfall. We then dry things out as we head into the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds late. High: Upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain moves in during the early morning hours. Lows: 35-40.

TUESDAY: Heavy rain at times during the morning. Tapering off by afternoon. High: 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold sunshine. High: 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start, then increasing clouds, and rain/snow showers possible by evening. High:40s.

FRIDAY: Rain/snow during the early AM hours, changing to all rain. High: 40s.

