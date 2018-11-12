New England 61 Day Challenge: Road to healthy

Welcome to my 61 Day Challenge.

When the posters went up around the station, I knew I needed to do this.

My scale read 273 pounds. A Body Mass Index (BMI) of 35 is totally unacceptable. That’s unhealthy for me. I need to lose 40 pounds just to get down to overweight, the next lower category. So there’s work to do!

What makes this fun is that I’ll talk to our anchors from the Fox 61 Control Room, LIVE during the newscast, directing the show as I update everybody on my ups and downs over the course of the Challenge.

It’s multi-tasking at its weirdest, but I know I can do it.

How are you doing with your 61 Day Challenge?