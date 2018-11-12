× Police: East Hartford woman stabbed boyfriend, stole his car

EAST HARTFORD — Police said an East Hartford woman stabbed her boyfriend during a fight before breaking his cellphone and taking off in his car.

Kristen Solis, 37, was charged Sunday with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and third-degree larceny.

Police said she stabbed her boyfriend in the chest and leg with a kitchen knife, then smashed his phone and took off in his car.

Police found the victim at a nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant, where he had gone for help. He was taken to the hospital.

Police are considering charging the boyfriend, because Solis was also injured.

Solis was held on $75,000 bail pending a Tuesday court appearance.