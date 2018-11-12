× Shelton police: School note left in stolen car led to arrest

SHELTON — Police said a school note left in a stolen car led to the arrest of a 15-year-old on larceny charges.

Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said a car dealership was burglarized and had two vehicles stolen on Oct. 26. The Connecticut Post reports police said another vehicle was stolen on Sunday from a different dealership.

Bango said one of the stolen vehicles from the first dealership and the one from the second were recovered, and police found a school note in one of the cars. The note led police to a 15-year-old juvenile student in Bridgeport.

The student, who was not identified, has been charged with two counts of burglary and larceny each.

Bango says more arrests are expected in the case.