× Silver Alert issued for Hartford man with dementia

HARTFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Mario Sementilli who suffers from dementia.

Hartford Police Department said Sementilli was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday, after he walked out of the Immanuel House located at 15 Woodland Street in Hartford.

Police said he was last seen wearing a brown coat, white t-shirt, blue jeans, brown sneakers and a black skully cap with two gray stripes. Police said Sementilli has been reported missing in the past and was once located near Route 9.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.