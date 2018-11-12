Singing nurse brings joy to a hospice care patient

A Michigan family says a nurse’s sweet gesture of singing to an elderly patient, may have helped him take a turn for the better.

Robert Olson, who has a heart problem, was admitted to hospice care at Bronson Hospital

He’d lost some ability to speak, so nurse Brenda Buurstra tried singing to him

He was beaming. His eyes lit up. His whole countenance changed, and he had a big smile.

By the nurse’s next visit, Olson was singing along with her. It changed him and knew he was going to go home.

A week later, Olson was doing well enough that he was discharged from the hospital