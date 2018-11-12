Surveillance video released of bus crash that injured Princeton students in West Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN —Surveillance video has been released of a bus packed with college student that slammed into a West Haven glass business over the weekend.

The owner, John Anderson, said thankfully the bus hit the softest part of the building and that only two workers were inside at the time it happened. Anderson said there are Saturday’s where there could be up to 20 people inside.

The Coach USA Bus crashed into Anderson Glass, the impact so powerful it injured five people traveling on the bus.

The building the bus crashed into is at the base of the ramp for exit 43 off of I-95 on Campbell Avenue. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Saturday. The bus was carrying students from Princeton University to Yale for a football game.

Police said the bus' brakes failed.

“He was a hero you know, he avoided all kinds of things and he hit the softest building that we have here,” said Anderson about the bus driver.

Anderson said the bus hit the fabrication shop, the softest part of the building, and at the time only 2 workers were inside the building thankfully not in the part where the bus hit. Four of the injured are Princeton students, and the fifth is the bus driver, who has been released from the hospital and is resting according Coach USA.