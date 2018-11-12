Toy Story 4 teaser trailer released

To infinity, and beyond! The new Toy Story teaser trailer is out!

IMDB indicates the plot for the movie has the group setting out on a mission to find Bo-Peep, Woody’s ‘love interest’. But the trailer also provides a small laugh with a plastic fork character who seems to be having an existential crisis. Pretty relatable.

We’re excited to see Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the whole cast reunite on the screen after the third Toy Story movie made us cry our eyes out.

Toy Story 4 is slated for release in the summer of 2019.