Veterans Day observed at Windsor High School

WINDSOR — Windsor High School held its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Monday to recognize the men and women who served our country.

It’s an effort the social studies and history departments at the school put on every year to expose students to the importance of thanking and recognizing service members.

“Civics and knowledge of the things that have happened before our kids and the luxuries that they experience today, it is critical to understand who to give that credit to,” principal Uyi Osunde said.

Chorus warming up At #Windsor high school ahead of the Veterans Day ceremony at 9:15. Tune into @FOX61News for a preview. pic.twitter.com/wNE0pzekzn — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) November 12, 2018

In addition to thanking all those who served during the ceremony, U.S Senator Richard Blumenthal recognized and presented a flag from the U.S. Capitol Building to Staff Sergeant Danie Fineman. Fineman is a decorated United States Army veteran.

“You know, Veterans Day is about honoring those who got in uniform and did what they were supposed to do,” Fineman said. “You train for those moments and when you wear that uniform you also have to respect everyone who came before you.”

In addition to the ceremony, social studies and art students made a thousand poppies to place on the town green to commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I.