19th Annual Foodshare Turkey Tuesday helps families with holiday meals

HARTFORD -- For the 19th year in a row, Foodshare hosted their Turkey Tuesday food drive to provide holiday meals to local families. Currently, 127,000 people in Hartford and Tolland counties are food insecure, which means they are not sure where their next meal is coming from.

The goal this year is to provide a holiday meal to 15,621 families in the Greater Hartford area. For those who were unable to donate a turkey, Foodshare is asking for a $30 donation, which is then able to feed 75 people.

Last year, Foodshare distributed nearly 12 million meals worth of food to a network of 300 local food pantries, meal programs, and mobile foodshare sites.

If you were not able to make it to today’s event but would like to help those in need you can go to their website.