All lanes open on I-91 north following serious crash in Cromwell

CROMWELL — Police responded to a serious crash that closed parts of I-91 Northbound in Cromwell Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just north of exit 21.

Lifestar was called to the scene.

#CTtraffic 91 northbound at exits 21&22 all lanes closed for rollover accident. Lifestar en route and will be landing on the highway shortly. Avoid the area — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 13, 2018