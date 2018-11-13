× EXCLUSIVE: Amity High School principal speaks out on anti-Semitism reports in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — FOX61 has a letter from the principal of Amity High School, where she discusses reports of a flagrant anti-semitism problem both in the town of Woodbridge, and at the school.

Principal Anna Mahon says that the short-term plan will be to work closely with local clergy, the anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven among other community organizations to address the behavior.

She also says they are increasing police presence in the school parking lot, as well as an increased adult presence in the halls during passing time.

Principal Mahon urges parents that if the child feels unsafe, please let him/her know to report direction to the counselor’s office in the school for support.

It’s unknown what the anti-Semitic incidents were at this time, but the letter came following a board meeting Monday night discussing the matter.

Dear High School Community, I was deeply moved by the public comment session during tonight’s Board of Education Meeting. There is no place for hate, intolerance or lack of safety for any student or member of our school community. The immediate plan to address the concerns raised at the Board of Education is to continue the conversation with students. To that end, we will be holding meetings throughout the day, and the rest of the week, with students. Students are asked to sign up to meet with members of the administration and counseling to address the anti-Semitic sentiments along with other intolerant behaviors students have witnessed at the high school. Sign-up sheets will be in the counseling department and will be available starting at 7:15am. If students would prefer to meet one-on-one with an administrator or counselor, that is always an option. We will also have an increased police presence in the school parking lot as well as an increased adult presence in the hallways during passing time with faculty and staff. If your child feels unsafe, please let him/her know to report directly to the counseling department for support. I will be in touch first thing with the Anti-Defamation League to invite them to be a part of the student discussion groups to hear the concerns. The short-term plan—to be addressed throughout the school year—will be to work closely with local clergy, the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven and other community organizations to specifically address anti-Semitic and other intolerant behavior. We are also training staff in restorative practices at all three schools. The long-term plan is to draft a 2-5 year action plan so as to ensure that these issues will continue to be an integral part of the curriculum at Amity Regional High School. We are committed to working together to make Amity a safe and supportive environment today, tomorrow and throughout the future. Sincerely, Anna Mahon Principal

This is a developing story