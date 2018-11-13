Heavy rain Tuesday morning clears out by the afternoon; Tracking snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a busy week of weather from rain, to bitter cold, to potentially the first accumulating snow of the season!

Let's start with the rain first.

Rain is falling heavy at times this morning, so expect to be splashing through puddles for this morning's commute. Rain will end by afternoon with clouds breaking for some sun. We're expecting 0.5" - 1.5" of rain which is not enough to cause major flooding issues but minor flooding of small streams and poor drainage areas is possible. Also, fallen leaves can clog storm drains and gutters causing additional problems.

Wednesday will be dry but windy and cold with highs in the 30s and a wind chill in the 10s and 20s.

Thursday looks cold too but with less wind. Most of the day will be dry. Then by late Thursday/Thursday night a period of snow/wintry mix is possible as a storm approaches from the southwest. A change to rain is likely heading into Friday morning. Timing that changeover will help determine if/how much snow could accumulate. For now, just plan on the chance for slick roads Thursday night and maybe Friday morning too.

Confidence in these projections are rising as we get closer to the storm itself. Changeover situations like these depend on a number of factors (temperatures, timing, intensity of the storm, etc). In terms of probability, the best chance for "plowable" snow will be in the hills of Litchfield County.

Regardless of how much wintry precipitation we deal with, the rain will take over and give us a wet day on Friday. Temperatures will stay cool, so this will be a chilly rainfall. We then dry things out as we head into the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain moves in overnight. Lows: 35-40.

TUESDAY: Heavy rain at times during the morning, breezy. Tapering off by afternoon. Clouds break for some sun.High: 49-55.

WEDNESDAY: Windy, cold, sun and clouds. High: 30s. Wind chills: 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start, then increasing clouds, and rain/snow showers possible by evening. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Rain/snow during the early AM hours, changing to all rain. High: Mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

